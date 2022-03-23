A lot of teams take awhile to get switched over from basketball to baseball, but not the Snyder Tigers.

They played well during their non district schedule, and they’re at the top of their district.

It’s pretty incredible, considering they only had three varsity players practicing during the off season.

Jaden West said, “Uh. we’ve all kind of started really playing as a team together in a short period of time. And so to be this successful this quick, and we just look really good on the field right now and we’re executing really well for not being out here for very long. I’ve been out here all year long, but some of these other guys that come, it’s only like their fifth and sixth week out here on the field.”

They may not hit for power, but they make contact, get on base and average 10 runs a game.

Head Coach Shane Stewart said, “One of the things we really talk a lot about is having quality at bats and that’s really kind of the number one thing offensively. Is just try to stack quality at bat on top of quality at bat. If one guy can do it, it really doesn’t matter to me how he gets on base.”

The Tigers are hoping to continue their successful season over the next month to get to the playoffs.

Jaden West adds, “It means a lot, I mean obviously for senior year I wanna go as far as we can.”

Hunter Stewart said, “Uh, I just wanna continue where we’re at, keep doing good and take it game by game and see what happens. It’s a lot of fun right now, we’re getting a long good and I just want to keep that going.”

Head Coach Shane Stewart adds, “Just trying to get better everyday, and if we get a little better everyday then I feel like when we get to the end we’re gonna be in the middle of the hunt. And that’s really what we’re trying to do, try to be in a fight for the playoffs but it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

The Tigers are 3-1 in district play at tied for first place.