Snyder is undefeated thanks, in part, to selfless play

The Snyder Tigers are off to a 3-0 start on the season.

Tiger head coach Wes Wood and his team are looking to go 4-0 for the first time in 17 years.

Wes Wood said, “Our montra is ‘We over me’ this year. These guys do a really good job of playing selfless football. They really don’t care who gets the credit.”

The Tigers made it to the semifinals in 2005 and looking to go even further than that this season with hopes of capturing the gold ball.

Wood added, “We are trying to go 1-0, and we try to go 1-0 tomorrow.”

Troy Botts said, “We are just doing what we always do. Just always putting in the work. Nothing is different. Just got to go back and do what we do.”

One of the key concepts to the teams success is behind quarterback Hunter Stewart and running back Jorge Martinez. They lead the offense each game with an average of almost 300 yards between the duo.

Hunter Stewart said, “Just make sure I take care of the ball. I want to hit my teammates when they are open and not try to force it when they are down field, if I don’t have to. When I’m running the ball, I just want to do what I can and be smart about it.”

The Tigers continue the season on Friday against San Angelo Lake View in San Angelo