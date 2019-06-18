Wes Wood named new Snyder head football coach, athletic director

SNYDER, Texas (BCH Sports) – Snyder has a new football coach and athletic director.

Wes Wood will be walking on the sidelines of the Snyder games this fall.

Previously the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Azle High School, Wood has deep West Texas ties, as he played high school football at Muleshoe, leading the Mules to a state championship in 2008.

His dad was the head coach and athletic director at Muleshoe for 21 years, so he has coaching in this part of the world his blood.

“When you’re out there, a lot of times your football program or your athletic programs are is kind of a lot of times the only thing that you’ve got. So you really stick close-knit with your family and your teams,” Wes Wood said. “So when I saw that job come open, it was a really attractive opening, it’s always been my dream to get to lead a program of my own, so it just seemed like a really good fit for me.

With as much tradition as the Snyder football program has, Wood says he’s excited to get out to the Big Country and get it started.

“Coach Mandrell did an absolutely fabulous job and there’s great tradition there with Coach Rogers, you know, I really think that in the place that Snyder’s at right now, I just want to continue to build and grow,” Wood said. “I’m a young guy, I’m trying to do the best job that I can do. I’ve been really blessed and I’ve had a lot of really great mentors, so I’m trying to pass along some of those same character traits to my athletes.”

Wood takes over a Snyder program that went 8-3 in 2018, its best season since 2011.

“We are excited about Coach Wes Wood and his family joining the Snyder community,” Snyder Superintendent Eddie Bland said. “Coach Wood’s passion, enthusiasm and pedigree made him an excellent choice to lead our athletic programs to continued successes.”

“And his strong appreciation for West Texas culture that he gained while growing up in Muleshoe, Tx made him the right choice for our district.”

The Snyder School Board will have to vote to approve Wood to lead the Tigers next year.

“I’m just a young go-getter, I think I bring a lot of energy, so I hope I can bring an overall program that is well represented with a lot of class and shows really really high effort each and every time we compete. I’m just excited to get in there and get after it,” Wood said.