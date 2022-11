The Snyder Tigers hosted the Sweetwater Mustangs Friday night for a spot in the playoffs.

The Tiger’s offense got going early jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first half.

Sweetwater couldn’t convert on any red zone plays.

Snyder shuts out Sweetwater for third place in the playoffs, 28-0.

The Tigers will play Ferris in Cisco, November 11th at 7 p.m.

The Mustangs finish their season 1-9.