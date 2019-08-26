Snyder Tigers dealing with a lot of changes

No team in the Big Country is going through more transition at this time than the Snyder Tigers. A year after an impressive 8-3 season, Head Coach Cory Mandrell has taken off to Bowie and star QB Logan Greene has graduated. While things may have looked bleak heading into the new season, it appears the Tigers will be a team to keep the eyes focused on in 2019 with an intruiging new hire in 28 year-old Head Coach Wes Wood.”

Head Coach Wes Wood said, “I’m overwhlmingly impressed and excited and thankful for the coaching staff and how welcoming they have been, the whole community how welcoming they’ve been. Now I’m getting to learn from coaches here. A lot of these guys have more experience than me. This is not my ship, this is all of our ship and we are all trying to make it float.

Wood comes from a football background and takes over the head coaching duties after working as an Offensive Coordinator at Azle High. Now, with Wood’s high energy and creative offensive schemes, the Tigers might just be a team to be wary of again this year.

Wood said, “For us to have a new offense and a new defense, man I’m really impressed with how the kids have showed up and worked hard. For the most part we know where we are going and what we are supposed to be doing.”

Corey Landin said, “28 years old, he’s a really good coach. He’s got a lot of energy, a lot of discipline that he puts in for our team and that’s what kind of coach we need.

Cyrus Soria said, “He is very energetic by his voice. I expect a lot from this young team and us to move foward and to compete this season.

The Tigers open up the season at home against Littlefield to kick off the Wes Wood era.

Wood said, “We’ve got miles and miles and miles to go but we are just going to have to keep working hard each and every single day.”

That game is at Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m.