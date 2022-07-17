The Snyder Tigers went three rounds last year in the playoffs.

Even though they finished third in their district, they were the only ones to make it that far from that district. They are coming off the best football season since 2011. The Tigers graduated 24 seniors in May from the team. They have 10 returning and 7 of those were starters.

Head Coach Wes Wood is looking for big contributions from last year’s JV guys, who have been successful the last two years as a sub-varsity team

Head Coach Wes Wood said, “We’re expecting that momentum and that confidence and expectation to maintain that momentum for us so that we can go into games and expect to compete even with a new wave. Yes, we’re getting rid of a lot of seniors, but again we’re expecting a lot from our younger class. They’re not super super experienced on varsity, but they’ve always been competitive on whatever level they’ve been playing in. So we’ve got that mixture along with quite a few linemen coming back, so we’re excited about what they’ll be able to provide for us.”

They open up their 2022 campaign against Slaton. It is a battle of the Tigers on August 26th at 7 p.m.