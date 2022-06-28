Snyder head football coach Wes Wood’s team is coming off the best football season since 2011 with a trip to the third round of the playoffs, but that’s not the only sport in Snyder that’s doing well, recently.

Volleyball has three district titles, basketball went to the playoffs, boys and girls soccer and baseball and softball all made runs in the postseason.

A strong program was the goal when Wood got to Snyder.

It appears they achieved that goal.

Wood said, “So being able to be a post-district kind of district, a post-district program where we’re going to be playing past district and competing at a high level is awesome for us. But even more so, we’re just kind of excited about the multi-sport expectation, the buy-in, the involvement, the Tiger pride, the community. We see the stands filling up more and more and more each year that I’m here and it’s just fun to be a part of. I’m excited, I’m thankful for the kids but I’m thankful for the community behind us. We’re trying to keep the momentum rolling.”

Now, they have to maintain that success, and the Tigers are working hard this summer to that end.