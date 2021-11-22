Snyder’s defense leads the Tigers into the third round

The Snyder Tigers are the biggest school still alive in the postseason, and the defense led them to victory in the Area round of the playoffs.

The Tigers held the Graham to three points and just 103 total yards, and they forced a turnover.

If they can’t score on you, they can’t beat you, and Snyder has only given up three points in the playoffs.

Wes Wood said,”When you have a defense that’s playing the way our guys were, ya know you don’t take unnecessary risks and we were able to punch one through in the first half. Coming back out ya know, the older you get the more you realie about the chess match and so uh I said, hey our defense is playing lights out, we don’t have to take a lot of unnecessary risks so uh let’s keep doing what we’re doing and if we gotta punt let’s do it and we’ll punch our ticket here eventually and what do you know it worked out.”

The Tigers are headed to Mineral Wells to take on Celina this week.

The Bobcats offense scores an average of 47 points a game.

The third round match up is Friday at 2 p.m.