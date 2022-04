By advancing to the regional quarterfinals, the 2022 Snyder Boys Soccer team made it farther than any team in the history of their program.

The Tigers historic season came to a close on Friday night with a 3-0 loss to the Stephenville Yellow Jackets at Shotwell Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets scored one minute into the first half, and that goal set the tone for the rest of the match.

Snyder finished the season with an overall record of 18-3-2, with a 7-1 record in district play.