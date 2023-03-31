The Cooper Cougars hosted the Wylie Bulldogs Friday afternoon and won 7-1.
Cooper wins a game for the first time in 20 days.
The Bulldogs couldn’t find the strike zone which led Cooper to a bases loaded walk-in for the first score of the game.
The Cougars hit a few sac fly’s out to left field to draw in more runs on the board, going up 3-0 after two innings.
Cooper defeats Wylie, 7-1.
Cooper is back in action on Tuesday in Lubbock to face Monterey, while Wylie hits the road up north to take on the Plainsmen tomorrow.
District 4-Class 5A Baseball Scores:
Abilene High 3
Lubbock Monterey 1
Wylie 1
Cooper 7
Over at Wylie, the Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Eagles for a district game.
The Lady Eagles avenge their loss to the Lady Bulldogs earlier this season winning, 11-3.
Abilene High jumped on the board early in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled to keep the bats swinging after the second inning and tried to make a come back but there wasn’t enough innings.
Abilene High and Wylie are tied for second place.
District 4-Class 5A Softball Scores:
Abilene High 11
Wylie 3
Cooper 5
Lubbock Cooper 12