REGION I-5A

AREA:

Wylie vs. El Paso Chapin: Game 1: Wylie 12, El Paso Chapin 6; Game 2: Wylie 7, El Paso Chapin 3; Wylie (21-7) wins series 2-0

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL:

Wylie vs. Canyon Randall @ Lubbock Cooper: Game 1 Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Game 2 Friday at 12:00 p.m., Game 3 (if needed) will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 has finished.

REGION I-4A

AREA:

Sweetwater vs. Monahans: Game 1: Monahans 12, Sweetwater 6; Game 2: Sweetwater 3, Monahans 2; Game 3: Monahans 14, Sweetwater 4; Monahans (22-6) wins series 2-1

REGION I-3A

AREA:

Ballinger vs. Jacksboro: Game 1: Jacksboro 5, Ballinger 4; Game 2: Jacksboro 5, Ballinger 1; Jacksboro (22-14) wins series 2-0

Clyde (21-6) vs. Holliday (28-2) at Graham: Game 1: Holliday 6, Clyde 1; Game 2, 5 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Merkel vs. Breckenridge: Game 1: Merkel 4, Breckenridge 1; Game 2: Merkel 4, Breckenridge 2 (12); Merkel (25-2) wins series 2-0

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL:

Merkel vs. Coahoma @ TBA: Games TBA

REGION I-2A

AREA:

Haskell 17, McCamey 7: Haskell (10-8) wins one-game playoff

Stamford 10, Coleman 0: Stamford (21-4) wins one-game playoff

Colorado City 15, Sanford-Fritch 0: Colorado City (20-5) wins one-game playoff

Hamlin 6, Miles 2: Hamlin (19-5) wins one-game playoff

Albany (13-13) vs. Ozona (12-3): Game 1: Albany 12, Ozona 3; Game 2, 4 p.m. Monday, Stanton; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL:

Stamford vs. Haskell @ ACU: Game 1 Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Game 2 will be 30 minutes after, Game 3 (if needed) will be Saturday in Hawley at 6:00 p.m.

Colorado City vs. Ralls @ Lamesa: Game 1 Thursday at 6:00 p.m., Friday at 6:00 p.m., Saturday (if needed) at 11:00 a.m.

Hamlin vs. winner of Ozona/Albany @ TBA: Games TBA

REGION I-1A

REGION QUARTERFINAL:

Hermleigh 5, Electra 0: Hermleigh wins one-game playoff

Aspermont 37, Van Horn 4; Aspermont (11-2) wins one-game playoff

Eula 22, Marfa 0; Eula (14-6-3) wins one-game playoff

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL:

Hermleigh vs. Northside @ Weatherford: Game 1 Thursday at 6:00 p.m., Game 2 Friday at 1:00 p.m., Game 3 (if needed) will start 30 minutes after Game 3 is finished.

Aspermont vs. Eula @ Abilene Cooper: Game 1 Friday at 6:00 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at 12:00 p.m., Game 3 (if needed) will start 30 minutes after Game 2 finishes.