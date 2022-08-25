The Eastland Mavericks are at home to open the 2022 season against Wall, and a sophomore quarterback is set to lead the offense.

Isaiah Hays is getting ready to take over under center for head coach James Morton.

His first game is against state-ranked team in the Hawks, and Hays and Morton are looking foward to getting to work.

Hays said, “Man I’m excited. We had a great JV team last year. And we all worked well together. And just the fall camp we had, ya know our two a days. I’m meshing with our receivers great and so I’m excited.”

Morton said, “Isaiah is just gonna be a sophomore. We actually had a competition with that, and it was a healthy competition. The quarterback is gonna play a key role, offensively and defensively for us. They’re both great athletes and gonna make plays happen. I think Isaiah, who I’ve been really impressed with him for a young quarterback, to understand all of the mental part of the game that we have.”

The Mavericks and the Wall Hawks meet in the opener on Friday.

Eastland is ranked 24th.

Wall is ranked 19th this week.