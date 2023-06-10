ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The FCA All-Star festivities continued Saturday morning at Wylie’s gymnasium for the girls volleyball match-up.

It was against the Blue team who represented the North and the Red team, representing the South.

The Red team emerged victorious against their opponents the Blue team with an astonishing two-set triumph, 25-21 and 25-16.

In each set, the Southside never let up and came back from behind gaining the lead which ultimately led them to winning.

Kamryn Williams from Wall led the South with 11 kills and three aces, while Mattie Tibbets from Cooper dominated in blocking with a total of three.

Not only was Williams the leading hitter, she also left the court as MVP.