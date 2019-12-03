Southland Basketball Tournament Tickets on Sale Now

FRISCO – Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Southland Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament. This year’s tournament will be held March 11-15 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas, and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are the defending men’s and women’s champions as each team made its NCAA Tournament debut last March.

Reserved tickets for each session are $25 each, while general admission tickets are $20. Tickets for all men’s and women’s tournament games are available now at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.

“We are excited about bringing the Southland Tournament back to Katy for the 13th-straight year and expect another outstanding event at the Merrell Center,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “We are proud of the partnership we have with the City of Katy and other partners to provide our student-athletes, coaches and fans with an outstanding Division I postseason experience.”

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 20 or more. Group tickets to any session are $15 for general admission only. Fans interested in purchasing group tickets should call 972-422-9500, ext. 113.

The men’s tournament tips off Wednesday, March 11, with first-round games at 5 and 7:30 p.m. CT. Men’s second-round games are slated for Thursday, March 12, at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and the semifinal games will be played Friday, March 13, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. The men’s championship game is set for Saturday, March 14, at 8:30 p.m. and ESPN2 will carry the live broadcast. All other Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be featured on ESPN+.

Women’s first-round games will be played Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Women’s second-round games are Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The women’s championship game is Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. All other Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament games will be available on ESPN+.

The winners of the conference men’s and women’s tournaments will earn the Southland Conference’s automatic bid into the 2020 NCAA tournaments. The NCAA Men’s Final Four is April 4 and 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while the NCAA Women’s Final Four will be April 3 and 5 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.