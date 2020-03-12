Southland Conference cancels men’s and women’s basketball championships

Breaking News
The Southland Conference announced today the cancellation of the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Katy due to the coronavirus.

The conference said, “The Southland Conference has been monitoring the situation with the Coronavirus very closely. The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and other tournament officials is of utmost importance. As a result, the Southland Conference as determined that the prudent course of action is to cancel the remainder of the tournament effective immediately.”

Presumably, the first place teams in the regular season will be the Southland Conference’s representatives in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Stephen F. Austin was the men’s regular season champion. Texas A&M/Corpus Christi won the women’s regular season championship.

The tournament cancelation comes on the heals of the the NCAA’s decision to hold the men’s and women’s national championship tournaments in front of mostly empty stands because of the coronavirus scare.

