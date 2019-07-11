Southland Conference Partners with VICIS

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference and VICIS announced a partnership today to provide access to the VICIS ZERO1 football helmet conference-wide and educate football players on the latest safety advancements in sports equipment.

The VICIS ZERO1 recently ranked first for the third consecutive year in the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA)’s Helmet Performance Testing, which assesses the performance of all helmets used in the NFL to determine their ability to best reduce the severity of head impacts at the professional level. The ZERO1 outperformed 33 other helmets tested. The ZERO1 is also top-rated in VIRGINIA TECH® Helmet RatingsTM for collegiate and high school play.

“The Southland Conference is pleased to partner with VICIS in the important area of student-athlete health and safety,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “VICIS is a proven leader in the industry and we are excited to be able to offer their top-rated helmets and education to our members. The Southland has made setting a standard of excellence in health and safety a strategic priority, and this agreement works toward that goal.”

Through the partnership, Southland Conference football coaches, trainers and equipment managers will have access to on-field safety-related educational seminars provided by VICIS personnel, as well as receive significant discounts towards the purchase of helmets and accessories, all with the focus of improving student-athlete safety in the sport of football.

“Our team salutes Commissioner Burnett and the Southland Conference for its commitment to better protect and educate its players,” said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. “This new partnership is a strong expression of our shared values to ensure student-athletes have access to the highest performing protective technology.”

The most technologically advanced helmet available, the ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance. Players from more than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have embraced the ZERO1.