Southland Conference play is a grind for ACU

The ACU men are right in the middle of their toughest stretch of the season with three home games in a stretch of ten.

Those road games include trips to Arkansas, Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Corpus Christi, Houston and a pair of trips to Louisiana.

No matter how old or young you are, a run like that can wear you out.

Head coach Joe Golding said, “Yeah, I’m very tired. I’m feeling 44 this year. There is no question. These bus rides are getting to me. I told my team that. I think we are truth tellers in our program. We don’t hide the truth, and it’s a grind. It’s just two games out of our league, and it’s miserable. It’s a fight. It’s a grind. It’s not a whole lot of fun. It’s just tough, man. I think it’s tought for everybody. It’s probably tougher for us. That’s just the truth because of where we are located compared to other people. I think you’ve got to protect home court, and you’ve got to go on the road and steal as many as you can. We’ve been fortunate to win some games on the road this year, and hopefully there are a few more we can get on the road.”

The Wildcats start a three-game road trip on Saturday.