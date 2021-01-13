Southland Conference reinstitutes full championship events for spring sports

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has reinstated full postseason participation for upcoming 2020-21 league championship events, following a May 2020 decision to reduce some tournaments in half for precautionary financial reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impacted sports – baseball, softball, women’s tennis and rescheduled fall-to-spring sports volleyball and soccer – were originally planned to include only the top four regular-season finishers and played at the site of the No. 1 seeds. Now, the fields will be expanded back to the usual number of eight teams and will likely return to the predetermined sites if workable on such short notice. Exact details will become available in the near future.

“This is really great news for Southland Conference student-athletes in so many sports, as we are all focused on their well-being and championship experiences,” said Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett. “While we have a lot of logistical details to work out in the coming weeks, and will proceed with all health and safety protocols at the forefront of our decision-making, we are heartened by this proposal from our athletic directors, and the approval by our presidents.”