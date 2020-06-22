Southland Conference Releases Spring 2020 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced the 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll Monday, highlighting the academic accomplishments of 1,813 student-athletes across the league’s 13 institutions.

The spring honor roll recognizes student-athletes competing in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track & field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, beach volleyball, baseball and softball. Among the 11 sports recognized for the semester, 515 student-athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.

”We are pleased to highlight the academic accomplishments of so many exemplary Southland student-athletes,” Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “It is extremely gratifying to see the academic success along with the other achievements of these student-athletes. We congratulate our institutions for their support in helping them progress toward a college degree.”

Leading the way on the spring honor roll is UIW with 175 selections, followed by 163 honorees from Central Arkansas. Abilene Christian and Southeastern Louisiana tied for third with 157 student-athletes, just ahead of McNeese (155) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (153). Stephen F. Austin came in next with 143 selections, while Houston Baptist tabbed 135 spots. Northwestern State (123), Nicholls (119), Sam Houston State (114), Lamar (111) and New Orleans (108) round out the final five positions.

The spring honor roll brings the total of Southland Conference Commissioner’s honorees to 2,748 student-athletes for the 2019-20 school year, an increase of nearly 15 percent from a year ago. There were 694 student-athletes achieving a 4.0 GPA for the entire academic year counting the fall sports.

In order to be named to the Southland Commissioner’s Honor Roll, student-athletes must have earned a minimum GPA of 3.00 and have been eligible to compete in their conference sport during the spring semester, regardless of whether or not the sport was affected by season cancellations due to COVID-19.

