Southland Men’s Basketball Games Rescheduled

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has announced the rescheduled dates and times for the three postponed men’s basketball matchups that had featured Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Islanders game at Southeastern Louisiana, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will now be played Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. That contest can be seen on ESPN+. Home games with Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian have been moved to Monday, Feb. 1, and Wednesday, Feb. 3, respectively. Tip-offs will also be at 7 p.m. at American Bank Center.
Rescheduled Games
Wednesday, Jan. 13 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana (ESPN+) 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1 Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7 p.m.