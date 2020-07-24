Southland postpones start of volleyball and soccer competition until Sept. 1

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference has announced its member institutions will not participate in volleyball and soccer competition through August 31, 2020.

Beginning September 1, Southland members will have the discretion to participate in non-conference volleyball and soccer competition prior to the Conference portion of the 2020 schedules.

The membership of the Southland Conference remains focused on the safety and health of its student-athletes, coaches and other participants, and this delay allows athletic departments to continue following recommended protocols and guidelines set forth by the NCAA, and local health, government and institutional leaders.