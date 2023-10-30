The Wylie Bulldogs are back in the playoffs after beating Palo Duro, 33-16, on Friday night.

Now, what seed are they going to be in the playoffs?

That is going to be decided on Friday night in the 5th Southtown Showdown against Cooper. The Bulldogs beat Cooper for the first time in 2022.

They want to do it again on Friday, and Wylie is ready for the Cougars.

Braden Regala said, “Absolutely! It’s intense for both of us. Everyone wants to win. It’s a big game. It sets the tone for the years that come after us to show that we are a winning school.”

Malachi Daniels said, “It’s a super exciting week. I try to stay off social media and all the extra stuff that comes with it. I love aggressive environments. It is definitely one of those. It adds a little extra fire to your game, but I’m super excited for this one. I’ve never played at Shotwell. Just looking forward to that.”

The Southtown Showdown! The winner at Shotwell Stadium will be the second seed and host a 1st round playoff game. They kick at 7 p.m.