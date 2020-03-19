1  of  49
Sports Information Directors stuck in difficult position

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With college sports canceled throughout the rest of the Spring in an effort to flatten the curve of coronavirus, Sports Information Directors (SID) now are searching for their next step.

“This is uncharted waters for SIDs, uncharted waters for pretty much any administrator, every coach, and every athlete,” said Mike Ezekiel, Director of Athletics Communications at McMurry University.

“It’s just a lot of unknown, that’s been the biggest thing. First it was cancelling a couple events to the whole season being gone,” said Chad Grubbs, Director of Athletics Communications at Hardin-Simmons University.

Ezekiel said, “Your schedule is based around athletics, and when this game is taking place and when that game is taking place, your free time kind of comes between those in your 9-5. Now we don’t have that.”

At this point in time, campuses are virtually ghost towns, including McMurry and Hardin-Simmons. When it rains, it pours, to say the least, and that has been the case for SIDs. The question now with no athletes on the field is, “What do they do next?”

“As far as handling the situation, I think everyone is at a learning curve right now,” Ezekiel said. “Not only us, but pretty much anybody that works in athletics.”

“We’ve always been able to adapt whenever change has come, and I think that’s a strength of every SID I know, being able to adjust on the fly and make things happen,” Grubbs said. “I feel like this situation will be just the same.”

