Spring practice is underway at Wylie

The Wylie Bulldogs are back to work getting ready for the 2021 high school football season.

Spring practice started this week for the Bulldogs.

2020 was a good start to the Clay Martin era.

They were 5-4 overall and went back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

It was a good start, and the Bulldogs are very happy to be back at work for season number two with Martin leading the way.

Martin said, “Yeah, there’s no question, it’s something that everyone across the state has been looking forward to. It’s a chance to get back out and be back out on the field with cleats on and moving around. It’s a special day today.”

Xzavier Collins said, “It’s really nice. A lot of us are looking forward to this. We’ve been doing pretty good so far.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to work on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week for the next five weeks.

May 20th is on the schedule to be the last day of practice.