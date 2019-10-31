SSN: Bennett signing was big for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t rest on their 4-3 record during time off during the bye trading for versatile defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

Jason Garrett said, “He’s just been a really good player. He’s been a really good player for a long time. We’ve played against him a lot. He’s just one of those defensive linemen that’s hard to block. He’s a good run defender. He’s a good pass rusher. He’s around the quarterback, a lot. He has a knack for making plays. He competes the right way and plays the right way. We’ve been trying to block him for a number of years, and we had an opportunity to get him on board, and we think he can help our football team. He has versatility. He can play outside and inside. He’s been productive in both spots.”

Players know who’s talented out there, and Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is welcoming Bennett with open arms.

Lawrence said, “This ain’t my first time to play with him. I got a chance to play with him at the Pro Bowl. The knowledge that he’s been able to acquire over the years and being able to bring that here is a blessing. We are thankful.”

Bennett will have his first full practice in pads with the Cowboys on Thursday as they begin preparing for Monday night’s game against the New York Football Giants.