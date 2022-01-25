Stamford and Cisco split basketball doubleheader

The Stamford Bulldogs and Cisco Loboes split their basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The first game of the night featured a top 25 match up. Stamford entered the game with a perfect record in district play. Cisco with just one loss.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to hold off the Lady Lobes in the final quarter to post a 55-45 victory.

The Cisco boys started stong in the first half of the night cap, and rolled to victory over Stamford.

The Loboes remain undefeated in district play after beating the Bulldogs, 63-30.

District 4-5A Boys Basketball

Wylie 50

L. Monterey 46

L. Cooper 62

CHS Cougars 39

District 4-5A Girls Basketball

L. Monterey 55

Wylie 48

L. Cooper 59

CHS Lady Cougars 44

AREA SCORES

Baird 60

Cross Plains 58

Brownwood 56

Glen Rose 52

Clyde 58

Brady 52