Stamford and Cisco split basketball doubleheader

The Stamford Bulldogs and Cisco Loboes split their basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night.
The first game of the night featured a top 25 match up. Stamford entered the game with a perfect record in district play. Cisco with just one loss.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to hold off the Lady Lobes in the final quarter to post a 55-45 victory.
The Cisco boys started stong in the first half of the night cap, and rolled to victory over Stamford.
The Loboes remain undefeated in district play after beating the Bulldogs, 63-30.
District 4-5A Boys Basketball
Wylie 50
L. Monterey 46
L. Cooper 62
CHS Cougars 39
District 4-5A Girls Basketball
L. Monterey 55
Wylie 48
L. Cooper 59
CHS Lady Cougars 44
AREA SCORES
Baird 60
Cross Plains 58
Brownwood 56
Glen Rose 52
Clyde 58
Brady 52