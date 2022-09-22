Head Coach Britt Hart’s team came storming out of the gates, and after four games they are undefeated.

The Bulldogs are rolling over their opponents so far this season by an average score of 40 to 8. You can pardon most people if they are caught off guard.

Back in 2021, Stamford was 3-7 and even led their leading rusher is a little surprised.

Hayden Henager said, “Definitely not. I had confidence that we were going to be a very good team, but going off of last year and having what we had now, we may not have the size and as much athletes as other teams.”

Britt Hart said, “The hard work that we put in the offseason. The hard work that we put in in 7-on-7 during the summer and qualifying for state. Our offensive line getting second in state at the Offensive Line Challenge. Those are things that you build on. God willing, hopefully we stay healthy and hopefully we can squeeze a few more wins. We are going into one of the toughest districts in the state of Texas. It’s going to be extremely tough going forward.”

District play begins this week against Winters.

Hart mentioned it is a tough district.

Stamford, Hawley, Cisco, and Olney are in the Harris ratings top 25.