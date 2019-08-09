Stamford faces rebuilding job in 2019

The Stamford Bulldogs broke offensive records left and right last year.

However, head coach Ronnie Casey lost seventeen seniors and most of the offense from that team.

That means the rebuilding project is underway at Anderson Stadium.

Players that weren’t leaders in 2018 have to step up and lead this year, and it sounds like that’s happening.

Korey Villanueva said, “We have to fill some big shoes. We graduated a lot of seniors last year, they were a lot of the leaders, that was most of the team right there, so we have big shoes to fill but I think we have the people to do it. They have a really good attitude about it, we have some good leaders out here.”

Dmarcus Barber said,”Considering we have so many young underclassmen out here, we just have to be focused and not having any distractions or stuff like that.”

Josh Mueller said, “We’re looking good right now, I think we’re going to be just as strong on offense as we have been in the past, maybe a little stronger on defense too.”

The first game for the 2019 Bulldogs is August 30th at home against the Merkel Badgers.