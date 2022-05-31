The Stamford Lady Bulldogs reign as the Class 2A champions is over. Lovelady beat the Lady Bulldogs in the semfinals on Tuesday night, 1-0.

Stamford starting pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez and Lovelady starter Macie LaRue went back and forth in tonight’s semifinal.

The game was scoreless through five innings at McCombs Field.

Gutierrez struck out nine hitters in her first five innings, but the Lady Lions broke through with a bunt single in the sixth inning. Haven Prager’s bunt was perfect to score the run.

That run proved to be all the Lady Lions would need. LaRue shut out the Lady Bulldogs with a complete game in which she struck out six Stamford hitters and gave up just five hits.

Stamford finishes the 2022 season with a 25-5 record.

Lovelady advances to the Class 2A state championship game where they will take on Crawford.