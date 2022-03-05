The Stamford Lady Bulldogs dream season came to an end on Saturday one win shy of the state championship.

Gruver topped the Lady Bulldogs, in their first trip to the state tournament, 50-38.

The undefeated Gruver Lady Hounds took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, and solidified that lead by halftime by allowing Stamford to score just three points.

That proved to be the difference in the game.

Neither team lit it up from the field in the game, but Stamford didn’t score a field goal in the final 4:44 minutes of the contest.

The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Shandlee Mueller and Tylee Jo Bevel. They both scored 13 points.

Gruver is the state champion and finished 2021-22 with a perfect record of 33-0.

Three Lady Hounds finished the game in double figures. Bailey Maupin led the way with 16 points for Gruver.

Stamford ends their best season in school history with a record of 36-3.