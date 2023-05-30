AUSTIN, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Como-Pickton Lady Eagles proved to be too much for the Stamford Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles beat Stamford 7-1 to advance to the state championship game.

Como-Pickton ran out to an early three-run lead, and the Lady Eagles never really looked back.

Pitcher Mattison Buster helped herself out with single in the bottom of the first inning. It scored a run to put the Lady Eagles on top.

Paisley Watkins followed that later in the inning with another basehit. It drives in two runs and just like that the Lady Eagles are on top by three runs.

Stamford held Como-Pickton scoreless for the next two innings. Freshman starting pitcher Emma Follis held the Lady Eagles to just one hit.

That came to an end in the 4th inning when Como-Pickton pushed three more runs across. One came home on a bunt single, and the other two scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch by Stamford.

Stamford biggest threat came in the top of the 5th inning. The Lady Bulldogs loaded the bases with no one out, but couldn’t get anyone home. Como-Pickton third baseman Gracie Thompson accounted for all three outs to stop the Stamford threat.

The Lady Bulldogs finally pushed a run across thanks to a throwing error by Como-Pinkton. That cut the lead to 7-1 in the 6th inning, and that’s as close as Stamford would get.

Stamford finishes the 2023 season with a record of 27-7-1.

Como-Pickton moves on to the Class 2A state championship game where they will take on Weimar at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.