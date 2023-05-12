AUSTIN, Texas (BCH Sports) –
The Stamford Lady Bulldogs are co-state champions in Track and Field after scoring 32 points. That team total was good enough for Stamford to share the crown with Refugio and Panhandle.
The Lady Bulldogs won only one event and came in third in another during the UIL State Meet in Austin, but that was good enough.
The 4x200m relay team won the race with a time of 1:42.93. Stamford’s 4x400m relay team won the bronze medal with a time of 4:02.88.
Goldthwaite’s Lainey Jernigan was the top individual performer on Friday from the Big Country. The Goldthwaite junior won the 110m and 300m hurdles to give the Lady Eagles 20 points.
Here’s a list of all of the individual medalists from Class 2A from the Big Country on Friday:
Gold Medals
Class 2A Boys
Adam Hill, Albany, 300m Hurdles
Class 2A Girls
Lainey Jernigan, Goldthwaite, 110m Hurdles
300m Hurdles
Stamford, 4x200m Relay
Silver Medals
Class 2A Boys
Adam Hill, Albany, 110M Hurdles
Charles Moore, Stamford, 200M
Stamford, 4x100m Relay
Class 2A Girls
Reagan Bruner, Cisco, Pole Vault
Kiana Roberson, Albany, Discus
Shot Put
Bronze Medals
Class 2A Boys
Teaghan Knight, Hawley, Long Jump
Nate Roewe, Haskell, Shot Put
Jose Vanegas-Martinez, Goldthwaite, 1600M
Cisco, 4X200m Relay
Class 2A Girls
Stamford 4x400m Relay