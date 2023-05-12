AUSTIN, Texas (BCH Sports) –

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs are co-state champions in Track and Field after scoring 32 points. That team total was good enough for Stamford to share the crown with Refugio and Panhandle.

The Lady Bulldogs won only one event and came in third in another during the UIL State Meet in Austin, but that was good enough.

The 4x200m relay team won the race with a time of 1:42.93. Stamford’s 4x400m relay team won the bronze medal with a time of 4:02.88.

Goldthwaite’s Lainey Jernigan was the top individual performer on Friday from the Big Country. The Goldthwaite junior won the 110m and 300m hurdles to give the Lady Eagles 20 points.

Here’s a list of all of the individual medalists from Class 2A from the Big Country on Friday:

Gold Medals

Class 2A Boys

Adam Hill, Albany, 300m Hurdles

Class 2A Girls

Lainey Jernigan, Goldthwaite, 110m Hurdles

300m Hurdles

Stamford, 4x200m Relay

Silver Medals

Class 2A Boys

Adam Hill, Albany, 110M Hurdles

Charles Moore, Stamford, 200M

Stamford, 4x100m Relay

Class 2A Girls

Reagan Bruner, Cisco, Pole Vault

Kiana Roberson, Albany, Discus

Shot Put

Bronze Medals

Class 2A Boys

Teaghan Knight, Hawley, Long Jump

Nate Roewe, Haskell, Shot Put

Jose Vanegas-Martinez, Goldthwaite, 1600M

Cisco, 4X200m Relay

Class 2A Girls

Stamford 4x400m Relay