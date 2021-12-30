Stamford Lady Bulldogs win Eula Holiday Classic championship

High schools around the Big Country might be on winter break, but their basketball teams have been hard at work. The Eula Holiday Classic has brought joy to people in the Big Country since 1985, and this year was no different.

In the championship of the girls bracket, the Stamford Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Holliday Lady Eagles in overtime, 58-52.

The battle for bronze was between the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals and the Tolar Lady Rattlers. Hermleigh came out on top, 39-34.

In the consolation championship game on the girls side, the Eula Lady Pirates found a way to hold off the Clyde Lady Bulldogs, 51-42.

In the boys bracket the Jim Ned Indians went head to head with the Bells Panthers for third place. A couple of late fourth quarter turnovers hurt Jim Ned, and they fell to Bells 36-30.