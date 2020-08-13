Stamford need young line to come through for success in 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Stamford Bulldogs are coming off an early exit in the 2019 playoffs.

Zhawn Holden is in to take the snaps and lead the Bulldogs read option offense.

17 lettermen are back for the new season, but the offensive line is young and inexperienced.

Head coach Ronnie Casey says it could be a good season, if that group comes through and the seniors lead the way.

Casey said, “On paper it looks great because we’ve got a lot of size and speed, a great quarterback, all of our receivers back, we’re working on some lineman and we’re slowing it down a little bit to make sure we’re all on the same page. With the youthfulness on the line, if those guys come through like we think they will, we’re going to be pretty good.”

Zhawn Holden said, “We have great coaches. We’re all really young but we have unity, we’re all really close, we get along, we understand each other so we play good together.”

12 positions are filled with returning starters in Stamford.

They face state finalist Hamlin at Pied Piper Stadium in Week 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports