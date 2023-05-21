STAMFORD, Texas (BCH Sports)– Following into the footsteps of former Stamford pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez is hard.

Freshman Emma Follis has rose to the occasion and has had a successful outing for her first season in the circle.

She’s leading the Lady Bulldogs in a deep playoff run, and with one round to go, Follis could also be on her way to state to pitch in the circle Citlaly is in right now at McCombs Field.

Head coach Sean Slavin said, “You know I can’t say enough about Emma, because you don’t want to be, you know those are big shoes to fill and we try not to have the same expectations for her as a freshman as we did for Citlaly last year as a senior. We’ve been real big on just be you, you know you’re not Cit, you’re Emma and you play your game and do you. From the beginning of the year until now, she’s matured a lot and gotten better every game and we’re blessed to have her.”

The Lady Bulldogs next round is set against Forsan with the first game on Thursday at ACU.