Stamford prepares for first state tournament appearance in Austin

It’s the first time in school history the Lady Bulldogs have made it to the state tournament.

Stamford is on a roll sweeping Colorado City in their regional final matchup this weekend.

Texas commit Citlaly Gutierrez made her own history reaching strikeout number 800 for her career in game two on the mound and even added more K’s after that. She also did work at the plate with a three run home run and a two run double.

Taking a look back at the rest of the playoffs for Stamford, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t even allow a run until Colorado City scored one in game one and two in game two.

Their dominance showed as they beat Wink 10-0, Cisco 12-0 and Forsan 10-0 and 8-0 in a two game series.

Weimar is next for the Lady Bulldogs in the state semifinals and they’re pumped to get it started.

Citlaly Gutierrez said, “It’s so crazy, kind of exciting though because this is our first state appearance ever and I’m getting to play on Texas’ field because I’m gonna play there in the future. It’s so exciting for me getting to experience what it’s going to be like.”

Cynthia Herrera said, “Yeah I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, but this is a really good time for the girls, for myself and my assistant. I mean there’s no words, you can’t explain the feeling. It is a big deal and it’s probably gonna be the biggest stage some of them ever step on, but it’s just another game. That’s how we’re gonna approach it, we’re not changing anything and it’s just another game.”

The Lady Bulldogs will face off with Weimar tomorrow at 7 in the Texas Longhorns softball complex, Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The other semifinal game will take place before them at 4. That one will be between West Sabine and Crawford.

The two winners will advance to the state championship game on Wednesday. The title game will also be at 7 and on Red & Charline McCombs Field.