The Stamford Lady Bulldogs are refocused for their state championship game against the Crawford Lady Pirates.

Stamford won an emotional game against Weimar in the semifinals, 1-0, but that game is no longer on the Lady Bulldogs radar.

They are preparing for Crawford.

The Lady Pirates are regulars in the state championship game in softball, and this is Stamford’s first appearance in a game for the state title.

Stamford and Crawford face off on Wednesday night in Austin at 7 p.m.