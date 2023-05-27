ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – It’s crunch time for high school softball as many teams are trying to punch their tickets to the state tournament.

In the running for state are the Stamford Lady Bulldogs, battling it out against Forsan.

Saturday at ACU, game two of the regional finals took place and Stamford dominated with a final score of 15-1.

The Lady Bulldogs got the bats started in the second inning score three unanswered runs, but the team didn’t stop there.

By the fifth inning the Bulldogs tacked on six more runs and then rallied and extra six in the top of the seventh.

This 15-1 victory for the lady dogs allowed them to advance to the state semifinals in Austin, TX next week.

Stamford softball will make a appearance in Austin for the third consecutive time.