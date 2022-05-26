The Stamford Lady Bulldogs punched their ticket back to the state softball tournament.

They beat Hamlin for the third time this season on Wednesday night.

Now, their attention turns to the state semifinals next week in Austin.

The Lady Bulldogs aren’t new to the state tournament, but it’s still a very big deal.

Laylonna Applin said, “I’m just excited. I mean it’s everyone’s dream to go to state and we’ve done it two years in a row. We should just be too proud of ourselves. We’ve worked hard for this, and we’re just excited to go back.”

Macy Detamire added, “As a senior it just means a lot, because this is our last year so we want to make it the best one. It’s pretty special to have our whole community behind us.”

Citlaly Gutierrez said, “I can’t even tell you how fast it’s gone. We dropped a couple of tournaments at the beginning of the year because our girls went to state in basketball, and our girls programs are thriving, and I’m excited for Austin, and I think we can do it again.”

The Lady Bulldogs start the defense of their state title on Tuesday, May 31, at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. in Austin.