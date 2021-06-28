Stamford tells funny story of retrieving a few items after winning state

When you win the first state championship in a sport for a school, there are certain things that you want to make sure you come home with.

The Stamford lady bulldogs wanted to come home with the trophy and the game ball. It was the game ball and pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez’s crocs that created all kinds of issues in a down pour in Austin after their win over Crawford. We’ll let them explain.

Head coach Cynthia Herrera said, “You know how it was, they were kicking us out and as soon as we left the gates, it just started pouring. Here I am just walking with the trophy and the girls are all behind me and I mean it was crazy.”

Citlaly Gutierrez said, “We actually tried going back to the field, I forgot my crocs, I forgot my crocs at the field. We thought we forgot the state ball and so we were trying to get that but it was pouring. We came back to the bus soaking wet, but we didn’t care, we won.”

It is our understanding the Crocs and the game ball were found. The game ball actually with athletic director Britt Hart.