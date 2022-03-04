The Stamford Lady Bulldogs were new to the state tournament, but it didn’t show in Friday’s semifinal game.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped on Martin’s Mill early and rolled to victory, 68-64.

Stamford built a 35-15 lead by halftime, and they were able to hold off the Lady Mustangs in the 4th quarter.

Laylonna Applin led the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points on the day. 10 of those points coming from the free throw line.

Tylee Jo Bevel and Shandlee Mueller were right behind Applin with 14 points each.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 47 percent in the game.

Gruver is next for Stamford in the state championship game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.