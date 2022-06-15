After four years and two trips to Austin for the state tournament as head coach of the Stamford Softball team, Cynthia Herrera is set to become the new head coach of the Breckenridge Lady Buckaroos.

In 4-years with the Lady Bulldogs Herrera led Stamford to a 90-18-1 overall record, including winning the Class 2A State Championship in 2021.

Herrera says she is proud of what she has accomplished in Stamford, and she is ready for the next challenge.

“This is a huge chapter of my life closing and I have enjoyed every minute of the ride. All the memories that have come with it, and so Stamford will always have a special place in my heart for sure. I’m competitive and I’m passionate, and I’m always up for a good challenge. I’m not going to shy away from that, and I’m going to push these girls to their limits, and so all I can say is watch out because Breckenridge will be on the map,” said new Breckenridge Head Softball Coach Cynthia Herrera.

Herrera is taking over a Lady Buckaroos program that made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2022.