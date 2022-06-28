The Stamford Bulldogs did something they had never done this summer.

The 7-on-7 team qualified for the state tournament.

The practice the skill players get in 7-on-7 in important, but head coach Britt Hart says the time the team spent together in College Station was invaluable.

Hart said, “If you ever go to College Station and experience the state seven on seven tournament it’s an awesome feeling. This was my tenth time to take a team, the first time in Stamford history and I tell you what, we had a great time. Just the bonding that we had, going to restaurants, staying at the hotel, and then just going out and trying to compete the best we could. You know, we had a good tournament. We won the first game and then lost two really close ones and then we go into tournament play and lost it in the last two seconds. I think we could have kinda propelled ourselves and played a little bit longer but unfortunately we didn’t. Our kids competed and I’m proud of them.”

They didn’t win the state title, but it was a great chance for the players to compete early in the summer.