Stamford’s Gutierrez signs to play softball at Texas

Stamford’s Citlaly Gutierrez signed her letter of intent to play softball for the University of Texas.

Gutierrez committed to play for the ‘Horns before her junior year and promptly led Stamford to their first state title in softball last summer.

This was a big day for Gutierrez, and she loved having her friends there on Wednesday.

Gutierrez, says, “I was just looking at all of my teammates and all of my coaches and my family, and I just, it really hit me that like, how much they’ve helped me throughout my journey, and like I really wouldn’t be where I am without them. I think like, definitely after today it’s, definitely like, going to soak in that like, I’m going to play at the next level. The collegiate level, the D1 level, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Gutierrez and the Lady Bulldogs get a chance to defend their state championship coming up this winter and spring.