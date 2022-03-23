The Dallas Cowboys free agent haul includes former Stamford Bulldog James Washington this offseason.

Washington signed his contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

Washington spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he caught 114 passes and scored 11 touchdowns.

His first game with the Cowboys in Arlington is not his first game at AT&T Stadium.

Washington led Stamford to a pair of state titles in the Cowboys home, and now, he plays there as a member of his favorite team.

Washington said, “It was definitely a dream of mine the first time we played there. I was like, ‘I could get used to this,’ at the next level, but dreams do come true. You just have to keep working. Especially growing up two and a half hours from here. This is like a small kids dream to play for the Dallas Cowboys. I’m living it out, for sure. The mindset I came in with was just working my butt off and earning my spot. I don’t want to come in and take anything. I want to earn it and earn these guys respect and do what I can do to help these guys win.”

Washington signed a 1-year contract to come to Dallas from the Steelers. His base salary is $1.035 million with $895,000 being guaranteed.