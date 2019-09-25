Start of district means increased focus for Cougars

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars improved to 4-0 on the season with it’s dominant performance against the Wylie Bulldogs on Friday night.

Now, it’s time to get serious.

The non-district games are over. It’s time to start playing for a district championship.

The Cougars are the only unbeaten team in District 2-5A, but that doesn’t matter. Everybody is back to 0-0.

Aaron Roan said, “There’s got to be an increased focus all around. Every game matters now at this point. Non-district competition is good learning experiences, but everybody’s got a clean slate when you get into district. Their district record is zero and zero. They all have the same goals in mind to get into the playoffs. We’ve got to make sure we intensify our focus, intensity our execution, so that we can give ourselves a chance of success. There’s so many different things that could go on through the course of a game. It’s being able to adjust and make adjustment’s as needed to put ourselves in situations to be successful.”

The Cougars open up district play against the Monterey Plainsmen at Shotwell Stadium.

Cooper is 2-1 against Monterey in the last three meetings.