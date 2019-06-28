State 7-on-7 Pool Play Highlights and Scores

Jim Ned, Brownwood, Ballinger, and Albany all competed during pool play in College Station Thursday.

In Division II Pool A, Jim Ned went 1-2 to finish in 2nd place with a 33-19 win over La Feria, a 30-27 loss to Connally, and a 34-26 loss to Hirschi.

In Division II Pool E, Brownwood went 2-1 to finish in 2nd place with a 34-26 win over Pleasanton, a 27-13 win over Stafford, and a 26-16 loss to Waxahachie Life.

In Division III Pool C, Ballinger went 1-2 to finish in 3rd place with a 47-40 loss to City View, a 48-26 loss to Poth, and a 13-12 win over Sonora.

In Division III Pool H, Albany went 0-3 to finish in 4th place with a 30-16 loss to Daingerfield, 19-16 loss to Ganado, and a 28-7 loss to Van Horn.