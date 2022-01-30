On Sunday afternoon, the 2021 Westbrook Wildcats six man football team was inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame.

Westbrook won the Class 1A Division One State Championship game this year, and the excitement from winning state for the first time in program history is still very much alive throughout the Westbrook community.

“It’s really exciting. Everyone still talks about it and it makes me smile and everything when they come up to me to like shake my hand and talk about it. It’s really cool you know? It means a lot coming from a small town. Something we’ve never done; something we’ve dreamt of. It’s just really cool to be here,” said Cedric Ware.

“Making history is always special. It really becomes real when you’re in a setting like this and you get to read about all of the greats, and the history that they made and so, it’s just nice to be a little part of that,” said Head Coach Homer Matlock.

Cedric Ware was named both the Offensive and Defensive MVP’s of the State Championship game.