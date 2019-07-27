“State of the Cowboys” at first day of Training Camp

If it is late July the Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard California. It can mean only one thing. Training camp has started. The Cowboys have their conditioning test this morning. They’ve get things under way for real tomorrow. But the question today was not Where’s Waldo. But where’s Zeke Elliott.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett taking a little stroll to the podium today as they got ready for the annual State of the Cowboys address.

Jerry Jones said, “I am on a personal basis. I’m particularly excited about the makeup of the team that we’re bringing here to training camp. We have a lot to be excited about. We’ve got a lot of talented players here.”

One talented player they don’t have here is running back Zeke Elliott. Elliott is under contract but is looking for a bigger longer term deal.

“Structurally under the contract, everything is in place and addressed,” Jones said. “If you’re not where you contracted to be. So he’s late.”

*Does that mean that you guys will be fining Elliott for not being here today?*

“It provides for that.”

*Does that mean that you guys will?*

“Again. It certainly provides for that.”

Zeke Elliott isn’t the only one looking for a new contract here in Oxnard. Head coach Jason Garrett is in the final year of his.

*What do you need to see from Jason to bring him back in 2020?*

“I really didn’t hear you. Got em drill going on back over there. Next question,” Jones said.

“There is no secret that the guy to my right here I want to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for as long as I am around to spell it. That would be my goal,” Jones said.

There are many who think the only way that goal would be achieved is if the Cowboys make it to the NFC championship game. As for Jason Garrett, he hopes Jerry Jones will be able to spell Cowboys for a long long time.