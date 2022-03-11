The Wylie Bulldogs opened the Abilene Independent School District Tournament on Thursday with a pair of shutout victories.

The Bulldogs entered the tournament ranked 13th in Class 5A, and they are a team with high hopes in 2022.

Most of the team is back from a 2021 team that went to the regional semifinals.

The expectations are high, but they know they have a lot of work to do.

J.T. Thompson said, “Coach Martin always harps on the little things and the big thinsg will take care of themselves. So we stress the little things at practice and the big things will take care of themselves in the games when they’re most important.”

Garrett Graham added, “I think our defense and pitching is really good. We’vbe been struggling hitting, this past tournament, but I think when we get that going we’re going to be really good.”

Landon Williams said, “Every year I just feel like we just have such a winning atmosphere here. Everyone has high standards for us really, and we hold each other accountable during practices, during lifts in the weight room. We’re alway keeping each other accountable and we’re just a fun group to be around in my opinion.”

The Bulldogs continue the AISD Invitational on Saturday night at Abilene High.

They take on the Eagles in the finale at 6:30 p.m.